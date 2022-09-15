The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are attending a fire on Rose Street Lane in Edinburgh’s city centre.

Smoke can be seen rising above the skyline from the building.

Eye witness reports from the scene suggest it was an air conditioning unit that caught fire in a building in that area.

A local resident has commented that they “heard a pop next to her kitchen” and had to evacuate straight away when the fire alarm went off.

Primark and Hotel Chocolat have both been evacuated, as well as surrounding residential areas.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.47pm on Thursday, September 15 to a report of a fire near a building on Rose Street Lane, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and crews are still in attendance.”

Emergency services attend Edinburgh fire.