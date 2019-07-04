EDINBURGH FIRE RECAP: Homes and businesses evacuated and Holyrood Road closed due to 'well-developed' fire

Homes and buildings were evacuated in Edinburgh today after a fire broke out in the Holyrood area of the city.

Holyrood Road was taped off by police as fire crews dealt with the blaze. REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR LATEST UPDATES

The source of the fire. PIC: Neil Ogilvy

Smoke can be seen over Edinburgh. PIC: @loginjackson

