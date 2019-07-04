EDINBURGH FIRE UPDATES: Road closure in place due to 'well-developed' fire on Holyrood Road

Fire crews are currently dealing with an incident in Edinburgh city centre.

Holyrood Road has been closed in both directions and numerous building have been evacuated. REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR LATEST UPDATES

The source of the fire. PIC: Neil Ogilvy

Smoke can be seen over Edinburgh. PIC: @loginjackson

