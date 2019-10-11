Edinburgh fitness team to climb Kilimanjaro for charity
A team from Edinburgh’s latest gym has announced that they will climb Kilimanjaro next month to raise money for the Armed Forces charity, the SSAFA.
The participating eight taking part are all members of CaveFit, the newly-opened gym that is based in the former bank vault of The Edinburgh Grand.
CaveFit Founder, Peter Oakden along with Dougie Dingwall, Helen Bateson, Ian Rogers, Ruth Bradley, Richard Bradley and Andy Curry span an age range from their mid-30s to their early 50s and have already started their training with a bonding session on a hike in the Scottish highlands.
Their aim is to raise £14,000 for the Armed Forces charity which provides lifelong physical and emotional support for regulars and reserves in the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force and their families.
Mr Oakden, who is himself a former Royal Marine who has served in both Afghanistan and Iraq will lead the team.
“He had tripped during a mortar attack and is now unable to walk. The SSAFA helps him and many others and we are all glad we can help by fundraising to support their work.”
“Climbing Kilimanjaro will be a challenge, but we are determined that the whole team will reach the summit.
“Each year we chose a charity that means something to our members and in the past we have raised money for Macmillan and CLASP.
“Every year too we set out to beat the previous year’s fundraising total, so this year the aim is to exceed £14,000.”
So far, the team have raised over £4,000 and donations can be made at: https://www.justgiving.com/companyteams/cavefitkilimanjaro