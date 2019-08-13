Edinburgh Gin reveal 'refreshing' new flavour

Small-batch and multi award-winning Scottish gin distillery Edinburgh Gin has unveiled its new full-strength flavour combination.
Lemon and Jasmine Gin is the latest addition to the distiller's roster.
The distiller says that the gin celebrates the refreshing contrast between zesty, fresh lemons and the enticing aroma of jasmine, and the new full-strength gin, which is 40% ABV, makes for a refreshing and summery gin and tonic.
The product is created with natural flavours and the Lemon & Jasmine Gin is best served with a premium tonic water or, for an extra pop of citrus, serve in a tall glass with cloudy lemonade, a lemon wheel garnish and ice.
Priced at £28 the new full-strength gin is exclusively available from www.edinburghgin.com
Founded in 2010, Edinburgh Gin is a multi-award-winning distillery based in Scotland’s capital city, their other full-strength gins are Edinburgh Gin Classic (ABV 43%), Edinburgh Gin Seaside (ABV 43%), Edinburgh Gin Cannonball (ABV 57.2%) and Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger Gin (ABV 40%).