Marla Gavin-Daunt will cycle 24 miles, with her mum Sophie Daunt, 42 in aid of FAIR, an Edinburgh-based charitable advice centre which helps people with learning disabilities and their families.

As well as raising much needed cash for the charity Marla hopes her efforts will help her earn a new Brownie badge.

Having already raised £490 of her £500 target, Marla is excited about the challenge ahead.

Big sister Elsie, 11, ’grown up brothers’ Callum and Lewis and dad, Neil Gavin, will join Marla and her mum on the cycle.

Mrs Daunt has worked as an advice worker at FAIR for more than 10 years and said funding is always an issue for the charity.

Speaking to the Evening News the mother-of-four said: “I have worked for FAIR for around 10 years and funding is always hard to come by, in the time I have been at FAIR our jobs have all been in jeopardy several times.

“Having said this, this is the first time our family has been involved in any fundraising for FAIR. All our funding is sought by our manager who works tirelessly to maintain our work. We are a small team of around four advice workers. We don't all work full-time and we work incredibly hard to support our clients.

“Our service is very important and throughout the pandemic we continued to provide a very active service maintaining essential face to face work as our clients can not often work with us over the phone or computer. In 2020/2021 FAIR worked on 2021 cases and 1070 new cases were opened.

“We are an innovative organisation that can change and adapt to the needs of our clients. We anticipate an increased need for FAIR services and believe that we need to apply for funding to not just maintain the current level of service but increase it.”

