Gorgie Farm's future hangs in balance once again as bosses have warned it could be forced to close doors in the new year without lifeline cash. Owners have issued a desperate plea to council for cash injection while the farm is operating at a deficit of £150,000.

Staff were informed on Friday (December 30) that the farm is facing "significant financial challenges" and entered a period of formal consultation on possible closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the briefing it is understood Love Group director Lynn Bell said the company had to sustain the farm without financial support since 2020, but hopes that a partnership can be found with the council to secure urgent investment. She added they had no choice but to take the “drastic action”.

Edinburgh's Gorgie Farm could be facing closure

Love CEO, Lynn Bell, said: “We have tried everything to avoid this situation, however with Covid and now cost of living crisis we do not believe we are able to support the Farm alone moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support for Gorgie Farm from the public has been tremendous, and I would like to thank every single person who has supported the Farm over the last few years. Gorgie Farm is unique, and it has the potential to deliver so much for so many.

"We know that changes could be made to raise funds and support wider Council objectives around looked after children and tackling poverty, but we are not able to take this proposal forward unaided. A partnership approach has always been central to our plans, but this partnership has not materialised. While we have had many positive individual conversations ultimately there is a need for detailed discussions and agreements to allow the redesign of the Farms operations to meet wider needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Gorgie Farm

The farm was brought back from brink in 2019 after a fundraising campaign backed by Evening News which saw public and other donations pour in of more than £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the pandemic it was supported by a City of Edinburgh Council grant of £100,000 a year. Since the Love Group took over it says it hasn't been supported with any council funds and claims the council hasn't provided information on how they can apply for grant funding.

The farm is being subsidised by other parts of the Love Group, which took on the lease from council after previous owners wound up. Now the charity says the crowdfunded money was enough to 'paper over the cracks' but without investment the farm is unable to support itself through existing or projected donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Love Group said it had written to the council on the 6 December requesting urgent discussions on the future of the farm and its role as owner of the facility. Bosses at the social enterprise have outlined plans for a more 'sustainable model' that would require investment to convert buildings for use to respite accommodation. This would provide short breaks to children with additional support needs or who are looked after in care.