The Balmoral has announced the reopening of its gym facilities after undergoing an extensive refurbishment – and we’ve had a look inside.

The hotel’s gym is now fully-equipped with Technogym cardiovascular equipment and a separate weights room with both free weights and Technogym weight machines.

The gym’s interior design is the creative work of Olga Polizzi, Rocco Forte Hotels’ Director of Design, who has added vibrant new acrobatic wallpaper and large circular mirrors to give an energetic and inviting feel to the space.

The Balmoral’s spa manager, Debbie Leishman, said: “We are very excited to reveal the new gym at The Balmoral to our members and guests. The new equipment provides a personalised experience with features such as individual coaching, workout classes, and tailor-made training programs based on your needs and goals.

“All Technogym features are available via an app, which is displayed on the screen of each machine, the app can also be downloaded on your phone, tablet or iPad, which helps to keep track of your workouts and check your progress.

“The new high-tech equipment coupled with our expert team of personal trainers provides that extra level of luxury for our guests and members.”

To celebrate the reopening of the gym this summer, The Balmoral is offering a special discount. The new membership offer includes the removal of the £80 joining fee, a personal trainer introduction session and four complimentary guest passes.

Members also receive the following benefits: complimentary refreshment bar, up to 20% discount on all spa treatments Monday to Thursday, 10% discount on Irene Forte Skincare products and 10% discount in The Balmoral’s bars and restaurants, subject to availability (maximum 6 guests).