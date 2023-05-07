There are plenty of places to grab a lovely curry in Edinburgh – here are our favourites
1. Dishoom
Dishoom on St Andrew Square is Evening News reporter Anna Bryan's favourite Indian restaurant in Edinburgh. She said: "Dishoom isn’t just my favourite Indian restaurant in Edinburgh, it’s my favourite in all of Scotland. Whether you’re hungry for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you’re guaranteed to enjoy a delicious meal. The chicken ruby is to die-for, and the gunpowder potatoes are a must side-order." Photo: Contributed
2. Masti
Masti restaurant at Morningside Road was chosen by reporter Kevin Quinn as his favourite Indian restaurant or takeaway in Edinburgh. He said: "Masti for me is the best Indian restaurant in the city. Delicious food served by friendly and welcoming staff in relaxed surroundings. Chicken Saag is a favourite, a gorgeous chicken and spinach dish, or if I fancy braving something spicier, their Chicken Tikka Masala is to die for. Another handy plus here is that although it is licensed you can also bring your own booze, catering for all your party’s needs." Photo: Alistair Linford
3. Vinyasa
Indian restaurant and takeaway Vinyasa at St Marys Street was chosen by Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison as her favourite in Edinburgh. She said: "My go-to Indian takeaway in Edinburgh is Vinyasa in St Mary’s Street. The food is absolutely brilliant, the staff are lovely and it’s always really quick service. I’ve tried quite a few of their vegetable curries and they’ve also got a great vegan menu. I’d highly recommend!" Photo: Neil Hanna
4. Rishi’s Indian Aroma
Rishi’s Indian Aroma in Newhaven is deputy editor Ginny Sanderson's favourite Indian restaurant and takeaway in the city. She said: "Rishi’s Indian Aroma in Newhaven serves up South Indian dishes which are simply to die for. Eat in or takeaway at this restaurant in Lindsay Road, and enjoy some of the best melt-in-your-mouth curries in Edinburgh." Photo: Google