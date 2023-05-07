2 . Masti

Masti restaurant at Morningside Road was chosen by reporter Kevin Quinn as his favourite Indian restaurant or takeaway in Edinburgh. He said: "Masti for me is the best Indian restaurant in the city. Delicious food served by friendly and welcoming staff in relaxed surroundings. Chicken Saag is a favourite, a gorgeous chicken and spinach dish, or if I fancy braving something spicier, their Chicken Tikka Masala is to die for. Another handy plus here is that although it is licensed you can also bring your own booze, catering for all your party’s needs." Photo: Alistair Linford