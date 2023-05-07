News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Indian restaurants: The 6 best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Edinburgh from Masti to Dishoom

There are plenty of places to grab a lovely curry in Edinburgh – here are our favourites

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 7th May 2023, 04:45 BST

In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at our favourite Indian restaurants and takeaways in Edinburgh, with so many great places to go to enjoy a tasty curry in the Capital. From a korma in Corstorphine to a masala in Morningside or some naan bread in Newhaven, there are so many great Indian restaurants to choose from all across the city.

1. Dishoom

Dishoom on St Andrew Square is Evening News reporter Anna Bryan's favourite Indian restaurant in Edinburgh. She said: "Dishoom isn’t just my favourite Indian restaurant in Edinburgh, it’s my favourite in all of Scotland. Whether you’re hungry for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you’re guaranteed to enjoy a delicious meal. The chicken ruby is to die-for, and the gunpowder potatoes are a must side-order." Photo: Contributed

2. Masti

Masti restaurant at Morningside Road was chosen by reporter Kevin Quinn as his favourite Indian restaurant or takeaway in Edinburgh. He said: "Masti for me is the best Indian restaurant in the city. Delicious food served by friendly and welcoming staff in relaxed surroundings. Chicken Saag is a favourite, a gorgeous chicken and spinach dish, or if I fancy braving something spicier, their Chicken Tikka Masala is to die for. Another handy plus here is that although it is licensed you can also bring your own booze, catering for all your party’s needs." Photo: Alistair Linford

3. Vinyasa

Indian restaurant and takeaway Vinyasa at St Marys Street was chosen by Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison as her favourite in Edinburgh. She said: "My go-to Indian takeaway in Edinburgh is Vinyasa in St Mary’s Street. The food is absolutely brilliant, the staff are lovely and it’s always really quick service. I’ve tried quite a few of their vegetable curries and they’ve also got a great vegan menu. I’d highly recommend!" Photo: Neil Hanna

4. Rishi’s Indian Aroma

Rishi’s Indian Aroma in Newhaven is deputy editor Ginny Sanderson's favourite Indian restaurant and takeaway in the city. She said: "Rishi’s Indian Aroma in Newhaven serves up South Indian dishes which are simply to die for. Eat in or takeaway at this restaurant in Lindsay Road, and enjoy some of the best melt-in-your-mouth curries in Edinburgh." Photo: Google

