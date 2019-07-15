Edinburgh kids can get behind the wheel of 195mph Bentley

Petrolhead youngsters can fulfil their motoring ambitions and take the wheel of a 6.0-litre Bentley Flying Spur at the Royal Highland Centre – with mum and dad enjoying a break from their ‘taxi’ duties.

The twin turbo V12 engine, 560bhp Bentley is now available to drive at 14 Young Driver venues across the country, including the Royal Highland Centre. Ten to 17-year olds can get behind the wheel – while parents can enjoy being chauffeured around in the rear, on electrically reclining, heated or cooled seats.

This four-wheel drive luxury car boasts adaptive air suspension and continuous damping control, ensuring a smooth drive from even the most inexperienced junior chauffeur.

Although the Flying Spur does 0-60mph in about five seconds, and has a top speed of 195 mph, the focus behind the wheel for these youngsters is responsible and safe driving.

The stunning motor has dual controls and under the guidance of highly qualified instructors, Young Driver aims to educate young people about the importance of gaining sufficient experience behind the wheel before they take to the road for real.

Youngsters will undertake the same manoeuvres they do in a standard Young Driver lesson including practising parking, tackling junctions and negotiating roundabouts. Learners will need to have had a minimum of one hour’s tuition in a Vauxhall Corsa before being able to get behind the wheel of the Bentley.

Research shows that early driver education can half the accident rate of newly qualified drivers in the first six months after passing their test. Currently one in five has a crash within those dangerous first few months, claiming 400 lives every year.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: “This makes an ideal treat and youngsters love having the opportunity to get behind the wheel of such a powerful and luxurious car – as would most adults!

“The Bentley Flying Spur is a very special vehicle and watching the road from this hand-crafted English saloon car takes driving to a whole new level. And really that’s the idea.

“It’s lots of fun for the young driver, but also, it gives them that experience of being behind the wheel of a powerful car – and encourages them to consider how different cars handle, and what a responsibility it is to be in control of them. There will be no testing out of the 0-60 capabilities!

“We’ve delivered over 700,000 lessons in our core fleet of Vauxhall Corsas, and we previously also offered lessons in a Bentley Arnage which recently retired. Over 2,000 10 to 17-year olds enjoyed a driving lesson in the Arnage, with many parents opting to sit in the sumptuous, leather clad rear seats while their youngsters mastered the controls up front. The Crewe-built Flying Spur is a worthy successor and we look forward to welcoming more keen young drivers – and parents eager not to be the taxi driver for once!”

Lesson prices in the Bentley Flying Spur are £49.99 for 30 minutes.