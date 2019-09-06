Edinburgh Lidl stores donate to local community causes

Supermarket Lidl has redistributed more than 27 tonnes of surplus food from its stores across Edinburgh to good causes, in the past 12 months.

The discounter’s food surplus redistribution scheme, in place in stores across Edinburgh since February last year, has supported 52 local community projects.

The milestone follows the completion of a UK-wide rollout of Lidl’s food redistribution programme ‘Feed It Back’, in partnership with Neighbourly, a giving platform which directly connects Lidl stores with local charities, food banks, community cafes and soup kitchens, enabling them to collect quality food surplus from the supermarket, and put it to good use.

Since the start of the initiative in January 2017, Lidl stores across Scotland have helped to provide almost 385,000 meals for those in need through organisations such as Edinburgh-based Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre, which aims to provide a safe space for the community through addressing social needs to develop positive relationships and promote wellbeing.

Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre, Bryony Muirhead, Café Manager: “Lidl’s Feed It Back initiative helps us to support those in need in our community through our weekly Community Soup sessions as well as providing an informal food bank in our foyer.

“It’s great to see the quality fruit, vegetables and baked goods we collect multiple times a week from our local store, being put to good use.”

The Feed It Back initiative represents the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce food waste across its supply chain, and forms part of the supermarket’s ambitious goal of cutting food waste by 25% per store by 2020.

Mark Newbold, CSR Manager, Lidl UK, said: We’re seeing just how impactful the Feed it Back network is in connecting local communities with our stores and helping to build strong relationships.

“Through this network it’s great to know that we’re making the most of our surplus food by helping organisations such as Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre.

“We are extremely proud of our store teams’ efforts to date in Edinburgh and look forward to continuing to build these partnerships across the country.”