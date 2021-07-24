Edinburgh Local Hero Awards 2019 winners PIC: Ian Georgeson

In a year that has been tough for everyone, help us to shine a light on young people whose acts of kindness have helped us forge true community spirit, despite lockdown restrictions and the many trials of the pandemic.

We are looking for a child, under the age of 14 who has demonstrated exceptional achievement in their life. The Junior Local Hero award category is sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo & CityFibre.

The young person may have overcome great odds or made sacrifices above and beyond the call of duty. Or they could have excelled academically, achieved great sporting success, raised money for a good cause, or provided support to someone with an illness or battling through a traumatic experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year there were three nominations for the award and in a rare move, all three were declared joint winners.

Young Archie Galloway was recognised for his exceptional bravery. The toddler from West Lothian battled acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, facing lonely hospital stays during covid as strict rules in lockdown meant he could not even play with toys.

Max Gare from Prestonpans was also in the spotlight after the schoolboy had to learn how to walk again after a simple fall from his bicycle left him suffering from traumatic head injuries.

Emily Bain swam 21 miles – the equivalent of crossing the English Channel – in her family’s outdoor pool to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Ben Supple, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland director of engagement, said, “We are proud to support the Local Hero Awards and recognise the fantastic contributions people are making within their communities.

“The Junior Local Hero award is particularly important to us because young people and future generations have an incredibly important role to play in protecting nature.

“We very much look forward to welcoming the award winner to Edinburgh Zoo.”

Editor of the Evening News Euan McGrory said: “There have been so many acts of generosity, from dramatic interventions to small gestures of kindness, which have inspired and lifted everyone.

“The stories of selfless giving have been almost endless. Now we need your help to recognise young people. Please get in touch to let us know about the Local Heroes in your community that deserve a heartfelt thank you from us all.”

Nominations are open until October 1 for the awards sponsored by @Pizza which will be held on the 10 December. The ceremony will be live this year and we will be live streaming the event to cater for those that cannot attend.

The Edinburgh Local Hero Award 2020 *Sponsored by @pizza*

Volunteer of the Year

Fundraiser of the Year

Neighbour of the Year

Inspirational Young Adult

Bravery Award

Sporting Hero

Parent or Guardian of the Year

Community Champion *Sponsored by CityFibre*

Teacher of the Year

Music & Arts Award

Health Champion

Carer of the Year