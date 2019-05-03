Edinburgh man gets bizarre £60 tattoo of toilet door graffiti from Port O' Leith on his chest

People get tattoos of some of the most bizarre, random and seemingly trivial things.

It's all part of the appeal.

Leith resident Grant Luney

Equally, some get tattoos for wholly poignant and sentimental reasons, including in memory of loved ones, to commemorate a significant moment or to pledge allegiance to a particular football team.

But getting a tattoo on your chest of some graffiti on the toilet door of your favourite bar isn't usually the preferred option when it comes to deciding what your next ink will be.

However, Leith resident Grant Luney (48) did just that when he asked a local tattooist to permanently draw the artwork from the Port O' Leith's cubicle doors.

Grant spotted the graffiti in a magazine advert for the bar, on Constitution Street, late last year and decided that he would get it tattooed on his chest to cheer himself up.

He told the Edinburgh Evening News: "I was having a bit of a bad time at the time in August last year, so I thought I'd cheer myself up.

"I was in the Port O' Leith bar last year and I wasn't in the best of moods, the night could have gone either way. I could have carried on drinking, or I could have done something to cheer myself up.

"I saw this picture in a magazine advertisement for the bar and thought it would be fun."

Grant took the picture to a local tattooist and asked for the work to be done exactly as it appeared on the toilet doors.

"I decided to head to the Neotokyo tattooist on Great Junction Street in Leith with the advert and asked them to do it exactly as it looked in the magazine, I wanted it the way she had done it, not neatened up at all," said Grant.

Grant thinks that the artwork appeared on both the female and male toilet doors when the owner of the Port O' Leith asked one of his staff to get creative.

Grant said: "The owner asked a girl who works for him to go and draw something on the male and female toilet doors - and that's what she came up with. I think she used a drill to make an indent."

The tatt, which set Grant back £60 and took 10 minutes to complete, gets him free drinks and he often gets approached by strangers who wish to have their pictures taken with the tattoo while in the bar.

"My friends find it hilarious," said Grant. "I get asked to get it out with monotonous regularity in the bar and people have their picture taken with it."

Many people feel regret over tattoos, particularly ones that were a spur of the moment decision.

But not Grant.

"I loved it then and I still love it now, it still cheers me up."