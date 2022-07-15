Last year, Serena appeared on The Great British Sewing Bee – a televised competition to find the best amateur sewer in the country.

She was only 21 when she filmed the show, and was the youngest contestant taking part in the series. While she says she found the experience “very nerve-wracking”, she overcame her anxieties, and sewed her way to success. The competition was tight, but Serena was crowned the winner, after impressing the judges with an neon yellow tulle dress, inspired by Killing Eve’s Villanelle.

Afterwards, she told the BBC she hoped to show that “sewing can be for anyone”. Her mission didn’t end with the Sewing Bee – she’s now written a book, ‘Serena Sews’, to help beginners and sewing enthusiasts alike craft a stylish yet sustainable wardrobe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s something I would have loved when I started sewing”, Serena said.

It wasn’t an easy task. Serena was spending her days at hospital doing university placements, so instead of socialising and relaxing during the evenings and weekends like most students, she spent this time working on the book.

It required a lot of juggling and sacrifice, but she said: "It was such an opportunity – I just had to do it”.

Last year, Serena Baker became the youngest ever winner of the Great British Sewing Bee.

While Serena admits the process was “exhausting, she added: “I really enjoyed all the sewing for it, so it didn’t feel like too much of a chore”.

She first picked up the hobby when she was 15, during a somewhat turbulent period of her life. At the time, Serena was dealing with her parent’s separation, as well the normal stresses of being a teenager. While she didn’t realise it at the time, now she reflects: “The sewing definitely distracted me. It helped me not think."

When she started, the process required a lot of concentration, hard work and perseverance. Despite being a star sewer now, she admits the first dress she made was “awful”.

"It was really, really terrible but I loved making it”, she laughed.

Serena hopes to make sewing accessible for all.

Now, making beautiful dresses comes naturally to Serena, who finds sewing brings her much-needed “relief and quiet time away from other things”.

Thanks to her Sewing Bee win and book success, Serena could likely put down the stethoscope and take up sewing as a full time career if she wished. But she has no intention of this – for her, medicine comes first.

In September, she will be going into her final year of university, and she plans to focus entirely on passing her exams and becoming a fully-qualified doctor. But first, she’s planning to take a well-deserved summer break.

"This year has such a whirlwind, so I’m going to take a bit of time to take it all in and think of my next steps”, she said.

But she doesn’t intend to give up her needle and thread anytime soon. “Sewing is always going to be a part of my life, alongside medicine”, she said. “I just need to figure out how I can have the best of both worlds!”