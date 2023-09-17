News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: Appeal to trace missing teenager last seen in the Cowgate

Concerns are growing to trace the teenager
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Sep 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 09:36 BST
Police are appealing for the help of the public to trace 18-year-old Oliver Reilly who is missing from Edinburgh.

Oliver was last seen in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh at around 10.40pm on Saturday, September 16.

The teenager is described as white, around 6ft in height, of slim build, has short brown hair and is clean shaven. When last seen he was wearing a blue t-shirt with “Italia” written in white text on the front, dark cargo trousers and sunglasses.

Oliver Reilly was last seen in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh around 10.40pm on Saturday, 16 September, 2023.Oliver Reilly was last seen in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh around 10.40pm on Saturday, 16 September, 2023.
Sergeant David Macleod of Howdenhall Police Station said: “Concerns are growing for Oliver and we are appealing to anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0556 of 17 September, 2023.