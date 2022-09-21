Dylan Reid was last seen around 3pm on Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 in Gorgie Park Road, Edinburgh.

He is around 5 ft. 3 inches in height with a slim build and short, black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue/grey North Face tracksuit with a Nike waist bag with a reflector logo.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out, however, attempts to locate Dylan have so far been unsuccessful.

In a statement online, Police Scotland wrote: “Officers are continuing to speak to his family and friends for any additional information on where he may have gone and are checking any relevant CCTV footage.

“Dylan does not have access to a mobile or money and his family is extremely concerned.”

Inspector James Sinclair said: “Dylan requires daily medication and doesn’t have any with him.

"We are increasingly concerned for his welfare and is family is understandably concerned and want him home safe and well.

"I would appeal to anyone who has seen Dylan or anyone who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us.”