Edinburgh missing: Edinburgh pensioner reported missing is found safe and well say police

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 21st Nov 2023, 13:53 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 16:52 GMT
An Edinburgh pensioner who was reported missing in the city has been found safe and well.

John Robertson was last spotted at around 8.15am this morning, Tuesday, November 21, in Crewe Road South near the Western General Hospital. Police launched an appeal to find the 89-year-old, but confirmed later that he had been found.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are pleased to report that 89-year-old John Robertson, reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared our information.”