An Edinburgh pensioner who was reported missing in the city has been found safe and well.

John Robertson was last spotted at around 8.15am this morning, Tuesday, November 21, in Crewe Road South near the Western General Hospital. Police launched an appeal to find the 89-year-old, but confirmed later that he had been found.