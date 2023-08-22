News you can trust since 1873
An Edinburgh woman who had been missing for more than two weeks has now been found safe and well following a police appeal earlier today.

Simone Dhont, 40, was last seen on August 7 in Edinburgh, with concerns growing for her safety. However, she has now thankfully been found safe and well.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Simone Dhont, 40, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”