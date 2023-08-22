Edinburgh missing: Edinburgh woman Simone Dhont missing for weeks found safe and well
Police appeal to help trace 40-year-old woman
An Edinburgh woman who had been missing for more than two weeks has now been found safe and well following a police appeal earlier today.
Simone Dhont, 40, was last seen on August 7 in Edinburgh, with concerns growing for her safety. However, she has now thankfully been found safe and well.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Simone Dhont, 40, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”