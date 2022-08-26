Edinburgh missing girl: Missing teenager Layla Kuwahara found safe and well
A teenage girl who was reported missing in Edinburgh has now been found.
By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 26th August 2022, 4:52 pm
Police launched an appeal after Layla Kuwahara, who was last seen in East Castle Road in the Merchiston area of the city around 11.40 am today, failed to return home.
Officers have now said she has been found safe and well.
