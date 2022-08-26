Edinburgh missing girl: There are increasing concerns for the welfare of a missing teen as police launch appeal
An appeal has been launched after a teenager was reported missing from Edinburgh.
By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:43 pm
Layla Kuwahara was last seen in East Castle Road in the Merchiston area of the city around 11.40 am today.
The 16 year old has been described as white, of slim build, 5ft 4ins, with dark shoulder length hair.
When last seen she was wearing light coloured pyjama bottoms and a dark pyjama top.
Anyone who has seen Layla or who knows where she might be is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting reference number 1339 of Friday, 26 August, 2022.
