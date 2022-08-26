Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Layla Kuwahara was last seen in East Castle Road in the Merchiston area of the city around 11.40 am today.

The 16 year old has been described as white, of slim build, 5ft 4ins, with dark shoulder length hair.

When last seen she was wearing light coloured pyjama bottoms and a dark pyjama top.

Anyone who has seen Layla or who knows where she might be is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting reference number 1339 of Friday, 26 August, 2022.