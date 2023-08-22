News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Edinburgh missing: Liam Harrison reported missing and known to visit Old Town, Holyrood Park and Piershill areas

Liam Harrison has not been seen since 10.30pm on Sunday night.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

Police are 'growing concerned' for the welfare of a missing Edinburgh man last seen on Sunday.

Officers have launched an urgent search for Liam Harrison, 35, who has not been in touch with friends or family since 10.30pm on Sunday, August 20. Liam is said to frequent the Old Town, Holyrood Park and Piershill areas of the Capital.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in and of average build. Police also said he has fair or ginger hair and he was last seen wearing a white or yellow bomber jacket, grey tracksuit trousers and grey shoes. Anyone who may have seen Liam or who has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4018 of August 20.

Edinburgh charity blasts ‘disgusting’ theft of furniture as recovery facility set to reopen

Related topics:EdinburghOld TownPolice