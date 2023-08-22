Officers have launched an urgent search for Liam Harrison, 35, who has not been in touch with friends or family since 10.30pm on Sunday, August 20. Liam is said to frequent the Old Town , Holyrood Park and Piershill areas of the Capital.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in and of average build. Police also said he has fair or ginger hair and he was last seen wearing a white or yellow bomber jacket, grey tracksuit trousers and grey shoes. Anyone who may have seen Liam or who has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4018 of August 20.