An 18-year-old has been reported missing from the Capital as police launch appeal.

Mia Ramsay was last seen in the Restalrig area of Edinburgh around 3 am on Friday.

She has been described as 5ft 8in tall with long blonde hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a white coloured sheepskin jacket with a fur collar.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety

Edinburgh missing person: Police are increasingly concerned for teenager Mia Ramsay after she was reported missing from the Restalrig area

Inspector William Falconer, of Craigmillar Police Station, said: “Anyone with information which could assist should call 101 and quote incident 0275 of 8th April”

