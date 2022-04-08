Edinburgh missing person: Police are increasingly concerned for teenager Mia Ramsay after she was reported missing from the Restalrig area
An 18-year-old has been reported missing from the Capital as police launch appeal.
By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:30 am
Mia Ramsay was last seen in the Restalrig area of Edinburgh around 3 am on Friday.
She has been described as 5ft 8in tall with long blonde hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a white coloured sheepskin jacket with a fur collar.
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety
Inspector William Falconer, of Craigmillar Police Station, said: “Anyone with information which could assist should call 101 and quote incident 0275 of 8th April”