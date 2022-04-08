Edinburgh missing person: Police are increasingly concerned for teenager Mia Ramsay after she was reported missing from the Restalrig area

An 18-year-old has been reported missing from the Capital as police launch appeal.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:30 am

Mia Ramsay was last seen in the Restalrig area of Edinburgh around 3 am on Friday.

She has been described as 5ft 8in tall with long blonde hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a white coloured sheepskin jacket with a fur collar.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Edinburgh missing person: Police are increasingly concerned for teenager Mia Ramsay after she was reported missing from the Restalrig area

Inspector William Falconer, of Craigmillar Police Station, said: “Anyone with information which could assist should call 101 and quote incident 0275 of 8th April”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

PoliceEdinburghCoronavirus