Edinburgh missing: Police launch appeal to trace missing 89-year-old man from Edinburgh
Concern is growing for an Edinburgh pensioner who has been reported missing in the city.
John Robertson was last spotted at around 8.15am this morning, Tuesday, November 21, in Crewe Road South near the Western General Hospital. He is white, around 5ft 4 in height and is of slim build. When last seen, he was wearing grey/beige coloured trousers, a navy shirt with a striped jumper on top, a black jacket and black shoes.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage from around that area for any further information on Mr Robertson. They are also working with his family and friends to gather any other details which could assist the search to find the Edinburgh pensioner.
Sergeant Helen Lyon said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have seen John to get in touch with us. His family is concerned and just want to know he is safe and well. If you have seen John or have any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts, please call us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 860 of November 21.