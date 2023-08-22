An Edinburgh woman has been missing for more than two weeks, with police appealing for information to help trace her.

Simone Dhont, 40, was last seen on August 7 in Edinburgh, with concerns growing for her safety.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to trace 40-year-old Simone Dhont, who has been reported missing from Edinburgh. Last seen on August 7, she frequents the city centre of Edinburgh. Simone is described as being 5'6'' with brown or orange hair.