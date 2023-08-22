Edinburgh missing: Search launched for Edinburgh woman Simone Dhont who has been missing for weeks
Police appeal to help trace 40-year-old woman
An Edinburgh woman has been missing for more than two weeks, with police appealing for information to help trace her.
Simone Dhont, 40, was last seen on August 7 in Edinburgh, with concerns growing for her safety.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to trace 40-year-old Simone Dhont, who has been reported missing from Edinburgh. Last seen on August 7, she frequents the city centre of Edinburgh. Simone is described as being 5'6'' with brown or orange hair.
“Anyone who may have seen Simone or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 862 of 18 August 2023.”