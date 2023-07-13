News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: Urgent search for missing man Kieran Highway last seen in Morningside

Police are concerned for the welfare of the 26-year-old.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST

Police have launched an urgent search to find a missing Edinburgh man last seen in Morningside.

Kieran Highway was last seen in the area around 2pm on Wednesday, 12 July, 2023. The 26-year-old is described as being around 5ft 7in in height, of medium build, with short black hair.

When last seen he was wearing dark jogging trousers, a light blue t-shirt, a light grey jacket and a light blue baseball cap.

Kieran Highway was last seen in MorningsideKieran Highway was last seen in Morningside
Sergeant Craig Darling said: “There are concerns for Kieran’s welfare and our enquiries are ongoing to trace him. I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kieran or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3680 of 12 July, 2023.

