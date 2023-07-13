Police have launched an urgent search to find a missing Edinburgh man last seen in Morningside.

Kieran Highway was last seen in the area around 2pm on Wednesday, 12 July, 2023. The 26-year-old is described as being around 5ft 7in in height, of medium build, with short black hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When last seen he was wearing dark jogging trousers, a light blue t-shirt, a light grey jacket and a light blue baseball cap.

Kieran Highway was last seen in Morningside