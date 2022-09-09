News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh locals came to the Palace of Holyroodhouse to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.

Edinburgh mourns the Queen: 10 pictures as Edinburgh locals pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Edinburgh is in mourning, following the death of the Queen at age 96 on Thursday.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:48 pm

Yesterday, locals gathered outside Holyroodhouse Palace after the news broke, to lay flowers and pay their respects to the long-reigning monarch.

The mourning has continued today. Tributes to the Queen have appeared on bus stop advertising boards on Princes Street, while several buildings are flying their flags at half mast.

Some shops in Edinburgh have closed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty, and several events planned for this weekend are expected to be cancelled.

1. Breaking the sad news

Edinburgh locals who had gathered outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse were informed of the Queen's passing when the official death notice was posted on the gates by Royal staff.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

2. In tears

One woman cried as she laid down a bouquet of flowers in the garden at The Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

3. Lowering the flag

The Royal Banner of Scotland above the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh was flown at half-mast, to mark the beginning of the official mourning period. It will stay this way until the day after the Queen’s state funeral as a sign of respect.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

4. Two generations of subjects

A Mum and her little girl both laid floral tributes outside the Palace after hearing the sad news.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

