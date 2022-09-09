Edinburgh mourns the Queen: 10 pictures as Edinburgh locals pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Edinburgh is in mourning, following the death of the Queen at age 96 on Thursday.
By Anna Bryan
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:48 pm
Yesterday, locals gathered outside Holyroodhouse Palace after the news broke, to lay flowers and pay their respects to the long-reigning monarch.
The mourning has continued today. Tributes to the Queen have appeared on bus stop advertising boards on Princes Street, while several buildings are flying their flags at half mast.
Some shops in Edinburgh have closed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty, and several events planned for this weekend are expected to be cancelled.
