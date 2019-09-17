Edinburgh mum and daughter make 'survival kits' for new Broughton High School pupils to bridge poverty gap

A mother and daughter have made ‘survival kits’ for new S1 pupils at Broughton High School to help bridge the poverty gap in Edinburgh schools.

Almost one in four - 230,000 - of Scotland’s children are officially recognised as living in poverty and in Edinburgh the average is 22 per cent.

The contents of the survival kit

But Broughton High School catchment, which has the widest diversity of young people in the whole city, has 43 per cent of its pupils living on the breadline.

Lindsay Law, 41, from Blackhall and her daughter Josie, 15, have put together ‘survival kits’ to help ensure every new S1 pupil arriving in 2020 will have the same opportunities regardless of financial background.

Each kit will contain a full school uniform including gym bag and school bag, a scientific calculator, French dictionary and basic stationery kit as well as mental health and financial educational material.

Mrs Law said that the kits were inspired by the Scottish Government’s baby boxes.

She said: “I had heard about the baby boxes the Scottish Government introduced and I thought the idea behind then, that every baby gets the same opportunity to be welcomed into the world and into Scotland, was just such a lovely concept.

“I am part of the parent-teacher council and I know how difficult it can be for families getting ready for school and wanted to create something similar.”

Mrs Law said that she spoke to current pupils and found a trend that when young people from financial difficulty can’t afford a piece of equipment like a scientific calculator they will not tell their family that they need it because they don’t want to worry their parents.

She said: “This often means that these young people drop out of maths and other classes at the earliest opportunity.

“My ambition is get every young person in Scotland a box to help them enjoy their education stress-free. At the start of every school year my Mum would take me to pick out our own stationery and it was a really fun experience, I now do it with my two girls, but for a lot of families this time can be really stressful due to the added expenses.”

Josie who is helping her mum fundraise the estimated £10,000 needed for the kits, said: “Your first year of high school is daunting overall and you always need to buy so much stuff at the beginning of the year and it can get really expensive. I have noticed that some students, especially in the younger years can’t always afford it.”