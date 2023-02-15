Almost all planning applications which came before Edinburgh council in the last three years have been given the green light, new data has shown.

A survey carried out by Toolstation placed the Capital just behind the city of Lincoln which took the top spot for the highest percentage of approved applications. Edinburgh council has received more than 5000 planning applications since 2020 and approved 95 per cent of those. Lincoln gave the green light for 96 per cent.

To gather the data, FOI requests were sent to local councils to determine which cities are more likely to approve or decline planning permission requests. The most common applications are for home extensions, conservatories, loft conversions, garages, and exterior fences.

Scotland was also revealed as most expensive for planning requests, costing £300 compared to £206 in England, £230 in Wales and £291 in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for Toolstation said: “Planning permission is a fundamental part of many home improvement projects, but many people find the process confusing. Not all areas across the UK will have the exact same standards when it comes to planning permission applications, so it’s always best to consult your local council’s website for details specific to your area.”

Among top reasons for planning permission to be denied are that the work involves a listed property, property is located in a protected area, the building would overlook another property of a neighbour, the building would block or restrict the daylight of a neighbour or the work would impact local trees.

It’s a homeowner’s responsibility for seeking planning permission and it must be approved before any work begins. On average, applications take between eight and 13 weeks to receive a decision.