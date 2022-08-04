Edinburgh news: Emergency services called to attend fire near the hospital on Craigour Place

Emergency services were called to attend a fire near Little France on Wednesday evening.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 1:07 pm

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene on Craigour Place just after 7 pm on Wednesday.

Officers have said that the fire is not being treated as suspicious and there are no reports of injury.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 7.10 pm on Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, police attended a report of a fire at an address on Craigour Place, Edinburgh.

"The fire was non-suspicious. No reports of any injury.”

