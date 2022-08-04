Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene on Craigour Place just after 7 pm on Wednesday.
Officers have said that the fire is not being treated as suspicious and there are no reports of injury.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 7.10 pm on Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, police attended a report of a fire at an address on Craigour Place, Edinburgh.
"The fire was non-suspicious. No reports of any injury.”