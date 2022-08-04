Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene on Craigour Place just after 7 pm on Wednesday.

Officers have said that the fire is not being treated as suspicious and there are no reports of injury.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 7.10 pm on Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, police attended a report of a fire at an address on Craigour Place, Edinburgh.

"The fire was non-suspicious. No reports of any injury.”