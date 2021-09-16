Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The “happy” and “kind” black labrador puppy, who goes by Shep, has a failed intussusception. This is a serious condition in which part of the intestine slides into an adjacent part of the intestine.

The condition is cutting off the blood supply to part of Shep’s intestine which could prove fatal to the sick dog.

Shep is a “happy” and “kind” black labrador puppy from Edinburgh.

Shep required emergency surgery by a soft tissue specialist to give him a chance of surviving.

Devastated at the thought of losing the puppy after only two months together, Shellby Raynes is trying to raise the £6,000 needed for the surgery.

The 28-year-old nursing student explained that the treatment is not covered by pet insurance because it is an existing condition.

She said: “Pet insurance doesn’t cover it due to this being an existing condition and it was quoted to be extremely expensive.”

Determined to give Shep a fighting chance, Miss Raynes set up a Go Fund Me page to raise the cash needed.

She said: “Shep is a very strong, kind and happy dog, which is why we started the go fund me as we felt for him being so young and being through so much already he deserved another chance at life.”

Miss Raynes and her partner brought Shep home to Edinburgh in July and said he has had a “significant impact” on the couple.

She said: “He has made a significant impact on mine and my partner's mental health too so we are anxious we will lose him.”

To donate to Shep’s Go Fund Me page CLICK HERE.

