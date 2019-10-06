Edinburgh pet of the Week: Meet the 'very sensitive' Victor who is scared of his own shadow

Say hello to Victor, the three-year-old Bull Terrior Lurcher cross who is looking for his forever home.

The medium-sized male is a very sensitive big boy who is scared of his own shadow, and needs a dedicated owner who has the time to help his confidence grow.

He will need to carry on with his training, ideally on a one-to-one basis until he is confident enough to start attending classes.

He is doing well with his training at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, especially if he gets a tasty reward. He is very sweet and affectionate with people that he knows and would make a great companion.

He is playful and energetic, and he loves to run around outdoors with a ball or squeaky toy.

He likes going out on walks too, and loves going to the beach for a splash around in the sea, or to the nature reserve for some quiet chill time.

Victor would like a home without children under 16 years, where he will be the only pet.

If you are interested in one of our pets of the week head over to www.edch.org.uk, call 0131 669 5331 or visit Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, 26 Seafield Road East, Edinburgh, EH15 1EH