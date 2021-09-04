Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Staffordshire bull terrier Lola was pregnant with six puppies when she became trapped under a cement mixer while playing in her Marshall Grove garden on Tuesday, 24 August.

Crushed below the heavy object Lola seriously damaged her spine while struggling to get out from below the heavy object.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staffordshire bull terrier Lola with owner Nicky Lyall.

A consultation with the vets confirmed that the sick dog needed an £8k surgery which would include removing the dog’s uterus, thus requiring her six puppies' lives to be terminated.

Faced with a terrible decision about who to save, Lola's owner Nicky Lyall, 48, was delighted to learn earlier this week that the operation was no longer necessary.

The spinal damage was not as severe as first suspected and vets have confirmed that Lola will make a full recovery with physiotherapy..

The delighted pet owner told the Evening News that Lola’s litter of six puppies has also pulled through and are due later this month.

Ms Lyall said: “The vet said Lola doesn’t need a spinal operation anymore after a MIR scan showed it isn’t as bad as they thought.

“They think with rest and physiotherapy she would make a full recovery in about six to eight weeks.

“Lola’s puppies are still alive too.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.