Edinburgh Police continue public appeal to help find missing person, Nigel Terry

After a confirmed sighting on Friday, Police have issued a fresh appeal for help to find Nigel Terry

Yesterday Edinburgh Police issued a plea saying: "MISSING MAN – NIGEL TERRY. We are appealing for your help as part of efforts to trace a 54-year-old man reported missing in Gilmerton."

Later on Friday (26 July) afternoon there was a confirmed sighting of Nigel departing a train at North Berkwick at 15.15.

Edinburgh Police wrote on Facebook: "We are continuing our inquiries to trace a man reported missing from the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh yesterday. Nigel Terry left his home address in the Gilmerton area around 12.30pm on Friday 26th July. The 54-year-old has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

"Our enquiries have since established that Nigel travelled by train to North Berwick where he got off the train at 3.15pm. CCTV from the station shows Nigel speaking to a woman shortly after getting off the train who appears to give him directions.

"She is described as wearing a white top, trousers and possibly a white headscarf and is carrying two large bags. As part of our enquiries we would like to speak to this woman and would ask her to call 101 if she recognises herself.

"Nigel is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with short grey hair and has a band tattoo around his arm and a distinct star wars tattoo on his calf.

"When last seen he was wearing black three quarter length trousers, a light coloured t-shirt and black sandals.

"Anyone who may have seen Nigel since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3491 of 26th July."

