Edinburgh Police Division become first in Scotland to sign up to LGBT Youth Scotland’s Charter
Edinburgh Police Division have signed up to the LGBT Youth Scotland’s LGBT Charter, becoming the first police division to Scotland to do so.
The Charter guides and encourages organisations to support members of the LGBTQ+ community and LGBTQ+ members of their own workforce.
Constable David Clark from Edinburgh Division’s Preventions, Interventions and Partnerships Department said: “We are very proud to be the first division within Police Scotland to sign up to this worthwhile charter and we hope it makes a clear statement that equality and diversity are at the heart of everything we do.
“Edinburgh Division is in an enviable position in terms of the number of officers we have trained and the technology available that enables us to support this and it is anticipated that other divisions will follow suit in the near future.
“I believe signing up to LGBT Charter will go a long way in supporting police officers and staff within our division as well as supporting members of Edinburgh’s LGBTQ+ communities.”