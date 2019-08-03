Edinburgh Police issue appeal to trace missing man, Stephen Anderson

Police in Edinburgh are asking for public assistance to trace the 59-year old.

Edinburgh Police have issued an appeal via social media to help trace missing Edinburgh man, Stephen Anderson.

Stephen was last seen about 12.15pm in North Gyle Park and is described as 5'10" slim, dark thinning hair, possibly wearing a leather jacket, black jeans and bright blue trainers. He uses a tripod walker.

Sergeant Ross Stewart from Corstorphine Police station said: "Stephen has been missing for a number of hours now and is originally from the Corstorphine area and would find anywhere outside this area unfamiliar and confusing.

"His friends and neighbours are understandably worried about him and while we have police resources out looking for Stephen, I would ask assistance from the public in helping us find him safe and well."

If you believe you have seen Stephen or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 2670.

Read more: Emergency services scramble to late night blaze at Leith Docks