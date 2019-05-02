Edinburgh police search for missing Polish man who speaks very little English

Police are appealing for a man who is missing Polish in Edinburgh after he failed to turn up for a hospital appointment.

Piotr Kordus was due to attend a hospital appointment on Friday 19th April but failed to show up.

The 35-year-old was subsequently contacted by healthcare professionals on 23rd April with a view to rearranging the appointment but has not been spoken to since this time and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information as to where Piotr can be found is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall with a medium build, short black hair and a tanned complexion and it is believed he will be wearing all dark clothing and carrying a rucksack.

Piotr, originally from Poland, speaks very little English, but does understand the language.

Sergeant Nicola MacRae from Howdenhall Police Station said: "At this time, we do not know much about Piotr, except that he is believed to frequent the city centre area and that he is possibly employed in the catering industry.

"We are working to establish if Piotr has a home in the city and if so, where that is. If you believe you can assist us with these inquiries ,please come forward.

"As it's been over a week since there was any known contact with Piotr, we are growing concerned for his wellbeing and would urge anyone who knows where we can find him to come forward.

"Similarly, if Piotr sees this appeal, then please also get in touch and let us know you are safe."

Those with information can contact Howdenhall Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1997 of the 23rd April.