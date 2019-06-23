Edinburgh Pride at Underbelly

Edinburgh Pride 2019: Spot yourself in our picture gallery

Thousands of people took part in Edinburgh Pride celebrations this weekend as it marks the 50th anniversary of a pivotal moment in gay rights history.

Here are the best pictures from the event, which saw thousands of people turn up to support the parade, which this year had the theme This Is Me.

Ruby Smith (14) and her little dog Achilles proudly joined in with the fun.

Underbelly said it was proud to show its support of Edinburgh Pride with this celebration in Bristo Square.

Thousands of people took part in this year's event.

Some people showed off some inventive costumes, with plenty of rainbow colours on show.

