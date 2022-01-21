The study by Admiral analysed around 199,000 adverts on popular room rental websites to reveal where in the UK renters are being priced out of the rental market, and where the demand far exceeds the supply.

It found that 46.3 per cent of people in Edinburgh cannot afford the average rent, and that the demand is much higher than the number of rooms available.

For every 100 rooms, there are on average 535 people looking for rent.

Furthermore the study revealed that for every 100 rentals just 1.2 are LGBTQ+ households. One of the lowest proportions in the UK.

Disabled-access rentals in Edinburgh are also hard to come by, with the data finding only 9.3 rentals that had disabled access per 100 on the market.

More generally in Scotland over half – 53.3 per cent – of people’s budgets are too low to afford the average rental in Scotland which sits at £512 per month.

For every 100 rooms available, there are around 412 people looking.

Glasgow has an even higher proportion than Edinburgh of people unable to afford the average rent, 64.6 per cent, and unbelievably there are 998 people looking to rent for every 100 rentals available.

Aberdeen on the other hand has just 48 prospective renters for every 100 available rentals.

The study also analysed cities across the UK on how student-friendly they are, with Edinburgh being at number 34, Aberdeen at 38 and Glasgow at 40 on the list.

