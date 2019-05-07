Edinburgh pug owners can take their pet to a free mini agility course this Sunday

This pug only event invites Edinburgh pug owners to socialise - as well as the pugs

Edinburgh is a city of dog owners and dog lovers - and nobody is more proud of their pooch than pug parents.

This Sunday presents the perfect opportunity to make some pug pals and let your dogs get a bit of extra exercise in.

Agility course for pugs

Edinburgh Pug Mania is a Facebook group for pugs and their owners living in and around Edinburgh.

The community group organises special events for their furry friends, with this Sunday being the next on their schedule.

This pug-only event gives your pooch a chance to show off what it’s made of. They’ll take on tunnels, weave through obstacles and hop through hoops.

When and where is the event?

The fun day is taking place this Sunday (12 May) and is being held at Inverleith Park.

The event will be set up in the big field next to the changing rooms. The entrance is opposite the Royal Botanic Gardens.

Inverleith Park is a major public park and is situated just north of the city centre.

The event kicks off at 12pm.

Do I need to register?

No registration is necessary, you and your pug just need to turn up on Sunday ready to go.

There will be a £1 optional donation you can contribute, to allow the group to buy more equipment. There will also be soft drinks on sale for £1 each.

The event is weather dependent, so keep up to date with developments on the Facebook group.