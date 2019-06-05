Edinburgh rabbit and SSPCA’s longest bunny resident is looking for his forever home

Could you provide this bunny with a loving home?

The SSPCA is searching for the perfect forever home for the rabbit that has spent the longest time in their centre.

While he loves a cuddle, he's also full of energy and loves to play (Photo: SSPCA)

Liam was born in the SSPCA centre and has yet to be welcomed into a loving family.

Liam the rabbit

He’s described as a “cheeky wee boy” on his profile from the SSPCA.

He’s a one year old male crossbreed and is kept in the Edinburgh and Lothians branch of the SSPCA, which is located at Mansfield Road, Balerno.

As a young bunny, Liam can sometimes be a little naughty with his chewing habits, but that’s to be expected.

His mother was a little shy and this behaviour has been passed onto her babies who can be timid when being handled. But if Liam feels safe and comfortable, he’s more than happy to sit on your lap and soak up the cuddles.

However, he’s an energetic rabbit who enjoys running around and playing with his toys, so would prefer running around and letting out all his energy rather than sitting still.

The perfect home?

The perfect home in question for young Liam would be one with older children rather than young toddlers.

Someone with experience with keeping rabbits would also be preferred as this would best allow Liam to continue to build his confidence, and also with socialisation with other rabbits.

You can read more about Liam on his profile for the SSPCA, or you can ring 03000 999 999 and select option 2.

Tips for adopting a rabbit

The SSPCA has some “bunny basics” information for prospective pet owners thinking about bringing a rabbit into their family:

- Rabbits are highly sociable creatures and are best kept in pairs. A good combination is a neutered male and female rabbit

- Rabbits have an unusual digestive system, so it needs to be kept in good shape by providing your rabbit with a good diet - carrots should only be an occasional treat for your furry friend, not a staple of its diet

- Rabbits are curious and inquisitive creatures who love to dig and chew, so you should give your rabbit lots of toys and places to dig, such as a digging box, or, as the SSPCA warns “you might find that they’ve used your wooden furniture and carpets as an alternative!”

- Rabbits are highly intelligent - you can teach your pet rabbit to respond to commands by using positive reward-based training