Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A friendly and affectionate Labrador cross who is staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder is longing to find his forever home.

Nine-year-old Ben is a vibrant and energetic boy who, despite his age, is still young at heart and loves to play fetch in the garden – he would play all day if he could. Ben, who is housetrained, would prefer his owners to be home for most of the day to ensure he feels safe and he can live with children aged 12 and above. The friendly chap thrives on the company of his family and can also live with another dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben loves to play outside in the sun with his favourite ball so a garden is a must-have. Car rides are another source of excitement for Ben, as he loves exploring new places. Ben can be strong on the lead however so he is looking for owners who can confidently manage his exuberance during walks.

Ben, who is staying at Dogs Trust West Calder, is a friendly and affectionate Labrador cross that thrives on the company of his family

Ben has had an unsettled couple of years and is looking for someone who can give him a consistent, stable environment. Once he feels at home he will be the most loyal companion you could ask for.

If you think you could provide the right home for Ben or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on X (formerly Twitter) & Instagram. You can also meet the team for a chat about rehoming and fostering at their ‘Can You… Be My Person?’ event on Saturday 28 October at 12-4pm in their centre.