Edinburgh residents miffed as Celtic and Rangers 'stub it out' ashtrays appear in Princes Street

Edinburgh residents have been left miffed over a pair of ashtrays in Princes Street baring the Celtic and Rangers badges - instead of Hearts and Hibs.

A picture posted on social media shows the green and blue club badges on each of the two tub-like, see through ashtrays, which have been fitted to a railing in the city centre street.

Underneath is a monochrome image of a smoking cigarette and a message which reads: "Pick a team. Stub it out."

The choice of Celtic and Rangers instead of Hearts and Hibs is proving controversial. Pic: Fiona Kirkwood.

Fiona Kirkwood, who shared the image on social media, said: "Just wondering why this on Princes St? No relevance to Edinburgh given we have our own football teams here."

Edinburgh City Council has responded to the picture, saying: "Thanks for flagging this. It isn't ours and we're investigating."

Edinburgh Spotlight said that the ashtrays need to "get in the sea ASAP" and that it is "pathetic not using our own teams."

Another tweeter, @JimmyBrasschoke, said: "Get that tae f**k immediately."