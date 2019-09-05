Edinburgh restaurant announces second film club - and its an 80s classic

West End restaurant Kyloe Restaurant & Grill has announced the next film in its series of cinematic events as part of The Kyloe Film Club.

Following the success of their Pulp Fiction showing, the popular venue will be premiering cult-classic The Goonies in their private dining room on Saturday 5 October.

A specially curated menu themed around the film has been designed by the restaurant’s Head Chef, John Rutter, for the theatrical dining experience which walks guests through the film highlighting key moments in the form of exciting dishes and drinks.

Film fans will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, a bucket of popcorn and a Baby Ruth Bar followed by dishes such as the Truffle Shuffle arancini and One Eyed Willie’s cheesecake. Guests can also look forward to one of Kyloe’s signature Scottish steaks with a side of pizza fries.

A selection of cocktails and drinks will join the line-up, paired to match both the food and the movie.

Guests can enjoy a Cop Car G&T and a Sloth Shot as well as a glass of locally sourced Cold Town Beer, brewed in the heart of Edinburgh.

Film Club Co-Ordinator for Kyloe Restaurant & Grill and Business Development Manager for Signature Pub Group, Hannah McConnachie said: “We have really enjoyed creating the next production in our series of theatrical dining experiences for the Kyloe Film Club.

“The Goonies is a cult classic and we are really excited for our guests to discover what we have in store for them!”

The Goonies Kyloe Film Club will take place on Saturday 5th October from 12pm to 4pm. Tickets are priced at £55 per person including welcome canapes, a glass of Prosecco and four-course meal with paired drinks - strictly over 18s only.