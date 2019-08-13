Edinburgh restaurant offers exclusive local discount throughout Fringe

A local restaurant are giving back to Edinburgh residents throughout the Fringe Festival by offering them an exclusive discount throughout August.

Otro, in the West End of the city, announced on Saturday that it would take 10% off the total bill of anyone who could prove that they are a resident in the EH postcode area.

The promotion comes during Scotland’s most important cultural event with tourists, artists and performers from all around the world flocking to the capital to experience the world’s largest arts festival.

Daniela Wolniak, Events and Sales Manager at Otro, said: “With the Fringe being our city’s biggest tourism event, we wanted to do something special for the local people of Edinburgh who may sometimes feel overwhelmed by how busy it gets.

“We thought, why not gift locals with a discount at our restaurant and encourage people who might be quite apprehensive about crowds and eating-out during the festival season to step out and enjoy delicious food.

“Our location in the West End is really central but still a small distance away from the main hub of Fringe activities so our guests can choose whether they want to join in the festivities after their meal or remain on the quieter side of the city.”

Since the offer going live on 10 August via the company’s newsletter, the establishment have booked over 50 extra covers.

Daniela added: “It’s been a huge success already, showing that locals appreciate being made to feel extra special during the Fringe.

“We’d recommend people to sign up to our newsletter as we like to regularly treat the customers on our mailing list with exclusive offers.”

To get the discount, customers need to prove that they live in the EH postcode area by bringing a letter or a driving license with them.

Otro is a stylish restaurant in the heart of Edinburgh’s West End, serving its own contemporary take on classic brasserie-style food using local produce.