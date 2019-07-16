Edinburgh restaurants offer fresh Scottish lobster rolls following exclusive partnership

Three Edinburgh restaurants are benefitting from an exclusive partnership to supply the city with some of Scotland’s best lobsters and langoustine.

Badger & Co. on Castle Street, Kyloe Restaurant & Grill on Rutland Street and Element on Rose Street have teamed up with Amity Fish Company of Peterhead to serve top quality lobster from their menus.

The Scottish lobster is served in a roll, drizzled with lemon and herb butter, and served with hand-cut chips and a side salad.

Amity Fish Company is headed up by star of the BBC’s BAFTA award-winning series ‘Trawlerman’, Jimmy Buchan who has fished the waters of the North East of Scotland for over forty years, and has built up an enviable reputation for sourcing top quality Scottish seafood.

Each of the restaurants, who are owned by Signature Pub Group, will be serving lobster from Amity Fish Company on a special menu to celebrate Scottish seafood and the speciality will revolve around lobster rolls to highlight the taste sensation of Scottish lobster.

They have also teamed up with Andante Bakery in Morningside to produce the perfect bread roll to compliment the crustacean.

L-R: Ross Ingleson & Jimmy Buchan

Ross Ingleson, Group Executive Chef of Signature Pub Group, said: “We are lucky to have such incredible seafood in Scotland but often we find that it is being shipped abroad or when it does reach local restaurants, it can be very expensive.

“Our aim is to make Scottish seafood more accessible and serve it in a way that makes the most of its great flavour.

“We have worked with Amity Fish Company for a number of years and have developed a great partnership with Jimmy so we’re delighted to serve their incredible lobsters to our customers.”

Amity Fish Company is a certified sustainable seafood company by the Marine Stewardship Council which is working to end over-fishing and ensure a bright future for wild seafood.

Jimmy Buchan, Manager of Amity Fish Company said: “Our lobsters are creel-caught from the waters surrounding Peterhead by a team of local fisherman with generations of knowledge in the surrounding area in conditions which we believe produce the best lobsters in the world.

“Our lobsters arrive at the restaurants within 24 hours of them being in the sea, so diners will be enjoying the freshest Scottish seafood available.

“It is great to be a part of this new project with Ross and the team at Signature Pub Group and to see our produce being served across Edinburgh.

“Not only will this partnership be bringing amazing seafood to the city, but it will also be providing additional business to local fisherman in the north-east which will directly benefit the community.”

The Scottish lobster rolls are now being served from Element, Badger & Co. and Kyloe Restaurant & Grill. Kyloe Restaurant & Grill will be serving the lobster rolls with hand-cut chips and a side salad for £15. Badger & Co and Element will be serving the lobster rolls with hand-cut chips, a side salad and a glass of Provence rosé wine for £20.

