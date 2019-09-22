Edinburgh's 10 most expensive streets have been revealed by property experts

Have your say

The Capital’s most expensive streets in 2019 have just been revealed.

Recent data from property experts at Zoopla show the most expensive streets to buy a house this year.

Wester Coates Avenue is among the most expensive streets in Edinburgh.

But buying a house on these streets could set you back a fair bit.

Take a look at the property prices in these lavish streets.

10. Grant Avenue

Grant Avenue is the tenth most expensive street in Edinburgh.

The average price for a property in this street is £1,331,687.

This is a fall of 0.21per cent in the last three months (since June 2019) and rise of 0.03 per cent since 12 months ago.

In terms of property types, flats in Grant Avenue sold for an average of £164,013 and terraced houses for £276,481.

The highest valued property in Grant Avenue to date is valued at £2,990,000

9. Midmar gardens

Midmar gardens is the ninth most expensive street in Edinburgh.

The average price for property in Midmar Gardens stood at £1,346,573 in September 2019.

This is a fall of 0.09 per cent in the last three months (since June 2019) and fall of 0.39 per cent since 12 months ago.

In terms of property types, flats in Midmar Gardens sold for an average of £337,565 and terraced houses for £629,329.

The highest valued property currently on this street is £2, 344, 000

8. Inverleith Avenue South

Inverleith Avenue South is the eight most expensive street in Edinburgh.

The average price for property in Inverleith Avenue South stood at £1,370,791 in September 2019.

This is a fall of 0.09 per cent in the last three months (since June 2019) and fall of 0.61 per cent since 12 months ago.

In terms of property types, flats in Inverleith Avenue South sold for an average of £366,006 and terraced houses for £779,704.

The most expensive house in this street is £1,877,000

7. Regent Terrace, New Town

The average price for property in Regent Terrace stood at £1,399,287 in September 2019. This is a fall of 0.12% in the last three months (since June 2019) and fall of 0.34% since 12 months ago.

In terms of property types, flats in Regent Terrace sold for an average of £624,172 and terraced houses for £1,920,608.

The most expensive property in this street is currently valued at £2, 355, 000.

6. Hope Terrace

The average price for property in Hope Terrace stood at £1,411,375 in September 2019.

This is a fall of 0.12 per cent in the last three months (since June 2019) and fall of 0.53 per cent since 12 months ago.

In terms of property types, flats in Hope Terrace sold for an average of £821,198 and terraced houses for £1,191,376.

The most expensive property in this street at the moment costs £2,270,000.

5. Ann Street

The average price for property in Ann Street is currently about £1,478,051.

This is a rise of 0.04 per cent in the last three months (since June 2019) and fall of 1.84 per cent since 12 months ago.

In terms of property types, flats in Ann Street sold for an average of £234,613 and terraced houses for £1,464,485.

The most expensive property on this street is worth £2,494,000.

4. Henderland Road

The average price for property in Henderland Road stood at £1,482,584 in September 2019. This is a fall of 0.18 per cent in the last three months (since June 2019) and fall of 1.00 per cent since 12 months ago.

In terms of property types, flats in Henderland Road sold for an average of £252,241 and terraced houses for £364,419.

The most expensive house is valued at £1,623,000.

3. Succoth Place

The average price for property in Succoth Place stood at £1,602,396 in September 2019.

This is a fall of 0.18 per cent in the last three months (since June 2019) and fall of 1.00 per cent since 12 months ago.

In terms of property types, flats in Succoth Place sold for an average of £252,241 and terraced houses for £364,419.

The most expensive property on this street

2. Wester Coates Avenue

The average price for property in Wester Coates Avenue stood at £1,606,113 in September 2019. This is a fall of 0.18per cent in the last three months (since June 2019) and fall of 1.00 per cent since 12 months ago.

In terms of property types, flats in Wester Coates Avenue sold for an average of £252,241 and terraced houses for £364,419.

The most expensive property on this street is £2,796,000

1. Whitehouse Terrace

The average price for property in Whitehouse Terrace stood at £2,349,026 in September 2019. This is a fall of 0.12per cent in the last three months (since June 2019) and fall of 0.53per cent since 12 months ago.

In terms of property types, flats in Whitehouse Terrace sold for an average of £330,296 and terraced houses for £565,237.

The most expensive is £5,232,000