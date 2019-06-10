Edinburgh's Badger and Co launch new 'brunch boards'

Have your say

Badger and Co. on Hanover Street has launched a new ‘brunch board’ which gives hungry weekenders a hulking great slab stacked with savoury and sweet snacks.

On the menu are Badger’s beef shin Reuben, salmon and avocado roulade on rye bread and home-baked focaccia topped with burrata cheese, peppers and basil.

Espresso martinis at Badger & Co

Sweet treats include glazed doughnuts with strawberry sugar, freshly baked croissants topped with raspberry jam and fresh fruit and berries.

Gluten free boards are also available which include a warming pot of chickpeas and sausage.

Available from Friday to Sundays, 11am - 3pm the brunch boards also come with four drinks.

Customers can choose from tea, coffee and fresh juices or add an early hit of alcohol with prosecco, Cold Town larger, passion fruit mimosas, espresso martinis and Badger & Co.’s Bloody Mary.

The board is £25 per person and keen Badgers need to book in advance.

