Edinburgh's Bross Bagels unveil epic 'Who's Your Daddy' bagel just in time for Father's Day

Bagel aficionados of Edinburgh (and your fathers) rejoice!

If you've been wondering where you can take the old man this Father's Day, your prayers have been answered.

Bross Bagels have outlets in Leith, Portobello and in the West End of Edinburgh.

Bross Bagels, who have three outlets in Edinburgh, and devised the delicious looking Who's Your Daddy bagel just in time for the big day.

Available on Saturday and Sunday next week, the new offering piles bacon, eggs, latke, jack cheese and rock sauce onto a taty bagel.

What dad wouldn't be over the moon to chow down on a hearty bagel?

The Who's Your Vegan Daddy bagel sounds just as appetising.

And if you're dad's a vegan - there's no need to panic.

Veggie bacon, smashed avocado, cherry vine tomotoes, gouda are topped with vegan mayo and chilli oil to created a delightful dinner-time treat.

