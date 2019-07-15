Edinburgh's Civerinos Slice launches summer menu

Award-winning Edinburgh pizza bar, Civerinos Slice, have launched their new summer menu.

The family-owned restaurant’s new launches are designed around the Italian mealtime and perfectly planned around sharing together and socialising.

Civerinos Slice has launched their mouth-watering summer menu.

While they still have a few favourites on the menu and some of their classics, new pizzas include Getting Piggy With It, which is topped with cider braised pork shoulder, charred pineapple, crispy onions and Korean barbeque sauce, Hattori Hanzo, which has panko fried chicken and katsu curry sauce and Corn-Hub, which is topped with nduja roast fennel, sweetcorn and mint.

READ MORE: Restaurant review- Civerinos, Edinburgh

Their New York style pizza has been developed to be larger with a stiffer thinner crust and all pizzas are available in generous slices or as a full 20-inch pie.

As well as savoury slices, they also serve dessert calzones which can be filled with chocolate bars and are served with a pot of vanilla ice cream for dipping and traditional dessert, Italian Zeppole hot doughnuts served with cinnamon sugar.

Civerinos are well known through Edinburgh for their authentic recipes. Their homemade sugo is their very own Nonna’s recipe which has been used through generations and made from San Marzano tomatoes grown at the volcanic soil at the foot of Mount Vesuvius. Their dough is made using the finest imported double zero flour and the mozzarella comes from grass-fed cows.

Civerinos Slice has launched their mouth-watering summer menu.

READ MORE: 5 of the best places to get pizza in Edinburgh

The award-winning company are already well known in the Capital and currently have three established pizza bars in the city, Civerinos at Hunter Square on The Royal Mile, Civerinos Slice at Forrest Road and their newest addition, The High Dive on St Leonard’s Street.

Civerinos Slice is open 7 days 11am until late.

Restaurant and bar openings, reviews, recommendations, ‘best of’ lists etc. Gigs, events and social activites can also be included in this group.

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.