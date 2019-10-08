Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations to run from 11.30am to 4am and expand to the Royal Mile

Edinburgh's official Hogmanay celebrations are to expand to start at 11.30am and run until 4am for the first time as part of a programme which will include 1980s pop icon Marc Almond, superstar DJ Judge Jules, author Irvine Welsh, singer-songwriter Eddi Reader and children's TV presenters Dick and Dom.

Organisers have revealed that the 70,000 street party arena will be expanding to the Royal Mile for the first time in 20 years, with local indie favourites Idlewild headlining a new stage on Parliament Square.

The three-day festival will be staged under the banner of a "Be Together" theme just two months after Britain is due to leave the European Union.

Organisers are urging revellers travelling to the event from around the world to make a donation which will help offset the environmental impact of the event by supporting the creation of new woodlands in Scotland,

Edinburgh University's historic McEwan Hall will host three extra events in the space of 24 hours, with a G'Day 2020 event "for those who are keen to get the party started early" being timed to coincide with the start of the new year in Australia at 12 noon UK time.

The £30-a-head curtain-raiser, which will be headlined by Australian funk and soul singer Kylie Auldist, has been added to the line-up two years after the addition of an early-evening family-friendly Bairns Afore event in Princes Street Gardens.

Judge Jules will be appearing at the McEwan Hall in an "official after-party" for the festivities, which are being held for the 27th time, and will be headlined by DJ and producer Mark Ronson, who will be creating a soundtrack for the midnight fireworks as well as headlining the annual "concert in the gardens."

Street theatre artists and acrobats from France, Germany, the Netherlands and across the UK will be performing at the main festivities on and around Princes Street.

Welsh and Young Fathers star Kayus Bankole will be among those creating new "love letters to Scotland" for the return of the Message From The Skies event, which will light up buildings, streets and monuments around the city from New Year's Day until Burns Night.

The festival will get underway with the third annual fire procession from the heart of the Royal Mile to Holyrood Park, where thousands of torch-bearers will form the symbol of two people holding joining hands.

Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, directors of Hogmanay producers Underbelly, said: "For many years Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has seen residents and visitors from across the world come together to welcome in New Year in a wonderful and important cultural celebration.

“This year we are extremely excited that international superstar DJ Mark Ronson has created a soundtrack especially for the Edinburgh’s world-famous midnight fireworks, as well as headlining Hogmanay in the gardens.

"As we continue work to reduce our carbon impact, we are pleased to become the first of Edinburgh’s Festivals to offer audiences the opportunity to offset their carbon footprint of visiting Edinburgh’s Hogmanay as part of an important new partnership with Forest Carbon.

"We are also hugely proud to continue our support of vital charities in Edinburgh and across the UK, including OneCity Trust, the RNLI and The Brain Tumour Charity."

Donald Wilson, culture convener at the city council, said: "“An internationally-acclaimed event, Edinburgh's Hogmanay draws crowds from across the world but also remains uniquely ours.

"It brings new entertainment and attractions but also continues to honour our long-held traditions. Whether you join the torchlight procession, spend your midnight moment as part of the biggest and best street party in the world or if you begin the next year with a brave Loony Dook, make sure to be here, be part of it and be together."